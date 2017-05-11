版本:
中国
2017年 5月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-United Community Bancorp increases quarterly cash dividend

May 11 United Community Bancorp Inc:

* United Community Bancorp increases quarterly cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.09per share

* United Community Bancorp - board of directors has approved an increase in company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.06 per share to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
