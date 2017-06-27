BRIEF-United Community Banks and Four Oaks Fincorp report merger agreement

June 27 United Community Banks Inc:
* United Community Banks, Inc. and Four Oaks Fincorp, Inc.
announce merger agreement
* Transaction is currently valued at approximately $124
million
* United Community Banks Inc - Four Oaks shareholders will
receive merger consideration consisting of approximately 90
percent stock
* United Community Banks Inc says transaction has been
unanimously approved by board of directors of each company and
is expected to close in q4 of 2017
* United Community Banks Inc - four Oaks Bank will merge
into United's Bank subsidiary and will operate under United
Community Bank brand
* Says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of
directors of each company
* United Community Banks - transaction expected to be less
than 1 percent dilutive to united's tangible book value per
share, including one-time transaction costs
* United Community Banks - transaction is expected to be 2
percent -or $.04 per share accretive to united's fully diluted
earnings per share for 2018
* United Community - four oaks shareholders to also receive
10 percent cash or $1.90 for each share of four oaks
* United Community Banks - consideration consisting of about
90 percent stock, with a fixed exchange ratio of .6178 shares of
united common stock
