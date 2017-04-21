版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五

BRIEF-United Community Banks deal provides termination fee $2 million be payable by HCSB upon termination of merger

April 21 United Community Banks Inc

* Deal provides termination fee $2 million be payable by HCSB upon termination of merger under certain circumstances - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
