BRIEF-United Community Banks Q1 earnings per share $0.33

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 United Community Banks Inc:
* United Community Banks Inc announces first quarter earnings
* Q1 operating EPS excluding items $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest margin of 3.45 percent, up 11 basis points from Q4
* Qtrly net interest revenue of $83.6 million, up $8.6 million or 11 percent from year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: