BRIEF-United Continental CEO says apologize for having to re-accommodate customers - tweet

April 10 (Reuters) -

* United Continental CEO says this is an upsetting event; apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers - tweet

* United Continental CEO says team is working with authorities and conducting detailed review of what happened - tweet Source text: bit.ly/2oZa6Tt
