1 小时内
BRIEF-United Continental Holdings posts Q2 earnings $2.66​/shr
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
2017年7月18日 / 晚上8点32分 / 1 小时内

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Continental Holdings Inc says consolidated unit cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 1.0 percent compared to Q2 of 2016

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share of $2.66​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - ‍expect pre-tax margin in Q3 to be between 12.5 and 14.5 percent​

* Q2 consolidated revenue passenger miles 56,356 million versus 54,017 million last year

* United Continental - ‍deferred four airbus a350 aircraft out of 2018 and accelerated 12 boeing 737 max aircraft into 2019 and two 787-10 aircraft within 2019​

* Q2 consolidated available seat miles 67,467 million versus 64,725 million last year

* Q2 consolidated passenger load factor of 83.5 pct versus 83.5 pct last year

* United Continental - ‍have seen 79 percent decrease in involuntary denied boardings in may year-over-year and an 88 percent decrease in June year-over-year​

* United Continental - company contributed $160 million to its pension plans and made debt and capital lease principal payments of $238 million in Q2

* United Continental - as of June 30, 2017, company had approximately $1.1 billion remaining to purchase shares under its existing share repurchase authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

