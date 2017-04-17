版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings reports Q1 EPS of $0.31

April 17 United Continental Holdings Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31; Q1 earnings per share excluding special items $0.41; Q1 revenue $8.4 billion, up 2.7 percent

* Q1 PRASM was flat; Q1 CASM up 5.1 percent

* Q1 CASM excluding special items up 5 percent

* Sees Q2 PRASM up 1 pct to 3 pct Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐