BRIEF-United Continental Holdings reports 2.7 pct rise in Q1 revenue

April 17 United Continental Holdings Inc <UAL.N-

* United Continental Holdings ceo says "incident that took place aboard flight 3411 has been a humbling experience, and i take full responsibility"

* Qtrly consolidated revenue passenger miles 47,611 million versus. 46,582 million

* Q1 revenue rose 2.7 percent to $8.4 billion

* Qtrly consolidated available seat miles 59,808 million versus. 58,273 million

* Qtrly consolidated passenger load factor of 79.6% versus. 79.9%

* United Continental Holdings ceo says "it is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: