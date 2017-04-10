BRIEF-United Continental Holdings says March 2017 consolidated traffic increased 3.0 pct

April 10 United Continental Holdings Inc
:
* United Continental Holdings Inc - UAL's march 2017
consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 3.0
percent
* United Continental Holdings Inc - March consolidated
capacity (available seat miles) increased 3.4 percent versus
march 2016
* United Continental Holdings Inc - UAL's march 2017
consolidated load factor decreased 0.3 points compared to march
2016
* United Continental Holdings - co now expects first-quarter
2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be approximately
flat compared to q1 of 2016
* United Continental Holdings Inc says march passenger load
factor 79.6 pct versus 79.9 pct
