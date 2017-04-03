BRIEF-United Continental Holdings, United Airlines entered into an amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement - SEC Filing

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 3 United Continental Holdings Inc
* United Continental Holdings Inc - On March 29, co, United Airlines entered into an amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement - SEC Filing
* United Continental Holdings Inc - 2017 credit agreement provides for a term loan facility of $1.5 billion and a revolving credit facility of $2 billion
* United Continental - Revolving credit facility,which increased borrowing capacity under 2013 credit deal by $650 million may be drawn upon by co till April 1, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2ov1U0u] Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.