版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-United Continental Says UAL's April 2017 consolidated traffic increased 7.4 pct

May 8 United Continental Holdings Inc:

* Says UAL's April 2017 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 7.4 percent

* Says UAL's April 2017 consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 4.0 percent versus April 2016

* Says UAL's April 2017 consolidated load factor increased 2.6 points compared to April 2016

* United continental holdings -continues to expect q2 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be up 1.0 to 3.0 percent compared to Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐