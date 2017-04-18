版本:
BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27

April 18 United Financial Bancorp Inc-

* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces first quarter earnings and quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
