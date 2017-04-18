BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27

Southeast Asia's Biggest Startup Files for $1 Billion IPO, Sources Say - BBG

May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.