版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-United Fire Group Q1 operating earnings per share $0.67

May 3 United Fire Group Inc:

* United Fire Group, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77 including items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net premiums earned $253.9 million, up 5.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐