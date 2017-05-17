版本:
BRIEF-UNITED FIRE GROUP SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE

May 17 United Fire Group Inc:

* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE

* UNITED FIRE GROUP INC - APPROVED A DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 12.0 PERCENT OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
