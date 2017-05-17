BRIEF-UNITED FIRE GROUP SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 United Fire Group Inc:
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE
* UNITED FIRE GROUP INC - APPROVED A DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 12.0 PERCENT OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley