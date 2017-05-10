版本:
BRIEF-United-Guardian Q1 EPS $0.14

May 10 United-Guardian Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* United-Guardian reports higher first quarter sales and earnings

* Qtrly earnings per common share $0.14

* Qtrly net sales $2.8 million versus. $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
