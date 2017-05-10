BRIEF-United-Guardian Q1 EPS $0.14

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 United-Guardian Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* United-Guardian reports higher first quarter sales and earnings
* Qtrly earnings per common share $0.14
* Qtrly net sales $2.8 million versus. $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit