BRIEF-United-Guardian reports 20 pct rise in mid-year dividend

May 19 United-guardian Inc:

* United-Guardian announces 20 pct increase in mid-year dividend

* United-Guardian inc - declared mid-year cash dividend of $0.42 per share, up 20 percent from $0.35 per share dividend paid in june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
