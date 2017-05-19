BRIEF-United-Guardian reports 20 pct rise in mid-year dividend

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
* Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
May 19 United-guardian Inc:
* United-Guardian announces 20 pct increase in mid-year dividend
* United-Guardian inc - declared mid-year cash dividend of $0.42 per share, up 20 percent from $0.35 per share dividend paid in june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)