BRIEF-United Insurance Holdings previews Q2-2017 catastrophe losses

June 14 United Insurance Holdings Corp:

* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
