BRIEF-United Insurance Holdings reports Q1 earnings $0.18/shr

May 9 United Insurance Holdings Corp

* United Insurance Holdings Corp. reports financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Insurance Holdings Corp says total gross written premium increased by $32.9 million, or 24.2%, to $168.8 million for Q1 of 2017 from $136.0 million for q1 of 2016

* United Insurance Holdings Corp says book value per share increased 2.0% from $11.15 at December 31, 2016, to $11.37 at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: