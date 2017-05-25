版本:
2017年 5月 26日

BRIEF-United Insurance says enters into deals to provide catastrophe coverage

May 25 United Insurance Holdings Corp

* United insurance holdings -effective June 1, 2017, UPC insurance entered reinsurance agreements with private reinsurers and with Florida SBA

* United insurance -agreements provide coverage for catastrophe losses from named or numbered windstorms and earthquakes in all states in which upc insurance operates

* United insurance - for FHCF reimbursement contracts effective June 1, UPC insurance has elected 45% coverage for all its insurance subsidiaries with Florida exposure

* United insurance -estimate total mandatory FHCF layer will provide about $789 million of aggregate coverage with varying retentions and limits among three FHCF contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
