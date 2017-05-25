BRIEF-United Insurance says enters into deals to provide catastrophe coverage

May 25 United Insurance Holdings Corp
* United insurance holdings -effective June 1, 2017, UPC
insurance entered reinsurance agreements with private reinsurers
and with Florida SBA
* United insurance -agreements provide coverage for
catastrophe losses from named or numbered windstorms and
earthquakes in all states in which upc insurance operates
* United insurance - for FHCF reimbursement contracts
effective June 1, UPC insurance has elected 45% coverage for all
its insurance subsidiaries with Florida exposure
* United insurance -estimate total mandatory FHCF layer will
provide about $789 million of aggregate coverage with varying
retentions and limits among three FHCF contracts
