BRIEF-United Orthopedic Corporation receives U.S. FDA clearance for company's polyethylene knee insert

April 12 United Orthopedic Corp

* United Orthopedic Corporation receives U.S. FDA clearance for company's polyethylene knee insert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
