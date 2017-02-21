BRIEF-United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes

Feb 21 United Overseas Bank Limited-

* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029

* Intends to issue s$750 million 3.50% subordinated notes due 2029 callable in 2024 ( "notes")

* Notes will be issued under s$15 billion euro medium term note programme

* Issue date of notes is currently expected to be on 27 february 2017