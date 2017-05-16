BRIEF-United Parcel Service announces offering of C$750 mln of senior notes

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing
* UPS - will pay interest on the notes semi-annually on May 21 and November 21 of each year, commencing November 21, 2017
* UPS - notes will bear interest at the rate of 2.125% per annum; the notes will mature on May 21, 2024
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.