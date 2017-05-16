版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-United Parcel Service announces offering of C$750 mln of senior notes

May 16 United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing

* UPS - will pay interest on the notes semi-annually on May 21 and November 21 of each year, commencing November 21, 2017

* UPS - notes will bear interest at the rate of 2.125% per annum; the notes will mature on May 21, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
