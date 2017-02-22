版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-United Rentals announces pricing of add-on offering of senior notes due 2026, 2027

Feb 22 United Rentals Inc-

* United Rentals announces pricing of add-on offering of $250 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2026 and $250 million of 5.500% senior notes due 2027

* United Rentals -unit priced $250 million offering of its 5.875% senior notes due 2026 at an issue price of 104.625% of aggregate principal for yield of 5.253% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
