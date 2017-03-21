版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-United Rentals CEO Michael Kneeland's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.64 mln vs $8.1 mln in FY 2015

March 21 United Rentals Inc:

* CEO Michael Kneeland's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.64 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2mN4f1j) Further company coverage:
