BRIEF-United Rentals CEO Michael Kneeland's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.64 mln vs $8.1 mln in FY 2015

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 United Rentals Inc:
* CEO Michael Kneeland's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.64 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2mN4f1j) Further company coverage:
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing