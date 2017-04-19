版本:
BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.27

April 19 United Rentals Inc-

* United Rentals announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.63

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.27

* Q1 revenue $1.356 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Rentals Inc - raises 2017 guidance to reflect acquisition of nes rentals

* United Rentals Inc sees fy 2017 total revenue $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion

* United rentals inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $2.835 billion to $2.985 billion

* United Rentals Inc sees 2017 free cash flow $800 million to $900 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $6.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
