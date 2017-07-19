FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q2 adj. EPS $2.37, raises 2017 guidance
2017年7月19日

BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q2 adj. EPS $2.37, raises 2017 guidance

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc

* United rentals announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.37

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.65

* Q2 revenue $1.597 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.56 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United rentals inc - raises 2017 guidance

* United rentals inc sees FY 2017 total revenue $6.25 billion to $6.40 billion

* United rentals sees FY17 net rental capital expenditures $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion, after gross purchases of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion

* United rentals sees fy17 adjusted EBITDA $2.95 billion to $3.03 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

