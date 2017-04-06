版本:
BRIEF-United Roosevelt Savings Bank and Wawel Bank mutually terminate merger

April 6 Wawel Bank-

* United Roosevelt Savings Bank and Wawel Bank mutually terminate merger

* Wawel bank - mutual termination agreement provides each party will bear own costs, expenses in connection with terminated transaction, without penalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
