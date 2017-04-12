版本:
BRIEF-United says all customers on flight 3411, where a man was dragged off, are receiving compensation for the cost of their tickets- CNBC

April 12 United Continental Holdings Inc

* United says all customers on flight 3411, where a man was dragged off, are receiving compensation for the cost of their tickets- CNBC

