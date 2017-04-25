版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-United States Steel Corp Q1 loss per share $1.03

April 25 United States Steel Corp:

* United States Steel Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United States Steel Corp sees 2017 net earnings of approximately $260 million, or $1.50 per share, and adjusted ebitda of approximately $1.1 billion

* United States Steel Corp qtrly net sales $2,725 million versus $2,341 million in q1 2016

* United States Steel Corp - 2017 estimated impact due to change in accounting method is an approximately $175 million decrease in operating expense

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐