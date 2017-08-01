FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天内
BRIEF-United States Steel issues statement on incident at Great Lakes Works
2017年8月1日 / 下午5点44分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-United States Steel issues statement on incident at Great Lakes Works

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp :

* United States Steel issues statement on incident at Great Lakes Works

* United States Steel Corp - "Five employees were transported to local hospitals for treatment"

* United States Steel Corp - ‍operations at hot strip mill remain down, but additional operations at Great Lakes Works have not been affected​

* United States Steel Corp - Earlier on Aug 1, there was an incident at U. S. Steel's Great Lakes Works in facility's hot strip mill

* United States Steel- Investigation into incident underway, will work with United Steelworkers and relevant government agencies throughout process​

* United States Steel- Do not anticipate any impact on customer shipments as have additional hot strip mill capacity at other domestic facilities

* United States Steel Corp - At this time, facility's hot strip mill is secure and all other employees have been accounted for Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

