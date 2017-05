March 16 United States Steel Corp

* United States Steel - on March 10, 2017 co announced intent to permanently close No. 6 Quench & Temper mill at Lorain tubular operations in lorain, ohio

* United States Steel - under terms of indenture, co intends to pay amounts due under indenture, comprised of $70 mln principal, accrued interest of about $1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: