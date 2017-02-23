版本:
BRIEF-United Technologies announces secondary offering of its position in Watsco common stock

Feb 23 United Technologies Corp

* United Technologies announces secondary offering of its position in Watsco common stock

* Commencement of an underwritten secondary offering of 4.2 million shares of common stock of Watsco.

* Watsco is not offering any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares offered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
