BRIEF-United Technologies Corp - CEO's 2016 total compensation was $13.4 mln vs. $10.5 mln

March 10 United Technologies Corp:

* United Technologies Corp - CEO Gregory Hayes's 2016 total compensation was $13.4 million versus $10.5 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2msTOBG) Further company coverage:
