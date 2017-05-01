BRIEF-United Technologies prices offering of $1,000 mln aggregate principal amount of 1.900 pct notes due 2020

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 United Technologies Corp:
* United Technologies prices offering of senior notes
* United Technologies Corp says has priced an offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% notes due 2020
* United Technologies Corp says has also priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.050% notes due 2047
* United Technologies Corp -priced $800 million aggregate principal amount of 2.800% notes due 2024, $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.125% notes due 2027
* United Technologies Corp - priced an offering o $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.300% notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: