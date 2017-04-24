版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-United Technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share

April 24 United Technologies Corp

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
