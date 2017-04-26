BRIEF-United Therapeutics and 3D Systems announce bioprinting agreement

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 3d Systems Corp
* United therapeutics corp- 3d systems,united therapeutics today announced plans to develop solid-organ scaffolds for human transplants
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada