2017年 4月 26日

BRIEF-United Therapeutics and 3D Systems announce bioprinting agreement

April 26 3d Systems Corp

* United therapeutics corp- 3d systems,united therapeutics today announced plans to develop solid-organ scaffolds for human transplants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
