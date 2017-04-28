BRIEF-United Therapeutics announces $250 mln share repurchase program

BRIEF-A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by Nvidia
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
April 27 United Therapeutics Corp
* United Therapeutics announces $250 million share repurchase program
* Program will became effective immediately, and will remain open through December 31, 2017
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22