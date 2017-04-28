版本:
BRIEF-United Therapeutics announces $250 mln share repurchase program

April 27 United Therapeutics Corp

* United Therapeutics announces $250 million share repurchase program

* Program will became effective immediately, and will remain open through December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
