BRIEF-United Therapeutics announces regulatory delays for Remosynch Implantable Pump

April 3 United Therapeutics Corp:

* United Therapeutics-regulatory delays will result in postponement of planned U.S. launch of remosynch implantable system for remodulin until 2018

* United therapeutics - in order to launch remosynch in U.S, medtronic and co have been pursuing parallel regulatory filings relating to device and drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
