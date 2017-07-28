FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时前
BRIEF-United Therapeutics filed with district court an agreement with Watson Laboratories
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午10点29分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-United Therapeutics filed with district court an agreement with Watson Laboratories

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp

* United Therapeutics- on July 27, filed with district court an agreement with Watson Laboratories to stay case until PTAB resolves Watson's petitions for IPR

* United Therapeutics Corp says if district court approves agreement with Watson, trial may occur in early 2018 if IPRs are not instituted - SEC filing

* United Therapeutics Corp - company does not expect trial to take place before early 2019 if IPRs are instituted

* United Therapeutics - co does not expect Watson will launch a generic version of Tyvaso during period that stay of district court case is in effect Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uIo0g9) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below