2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-United Therapeutics reports Q4 non-GAAP eps of $4.12

Feb 22 United Therapeutics Corp :

* United Therapeutics Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results

* Q4 revenue $409 million

* Q4 revenue view $415.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.43

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $4.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
