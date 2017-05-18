版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 18:10 BJT

BRIEF-United Therapeutics says it entered into first amendment to license agreement with Eli Lilly and company

May 18 United Therapeutics Corp

* United Therapeutics Corp - on May 17, 2017, co entered into first amendment to license agreement with Eli Lilly and company

* United therapeutics - amendment to clarify and extend term of agreement and to amend economic terms of agreement following a patent expiry in nov 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
