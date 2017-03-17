版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六

BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates

March 17 Unitedhealth Group Inc

* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.

* Unitedhealth group inc - exchange offer, which was scheduled to expire on march 21, been extended until 12:01 a.m., on friday, march 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
