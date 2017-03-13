BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group to sell its 3.375 pct notes due April 15, 2027

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Unitedhealth Group Inc
* Unitedhealth Group Inc - agreed to sell its 3.375 pct notes due April 15, 2027 in aggregate principal amount of $625 million
* Unitedhealth Group Inc - agreed to sell its 4.250 pct notes due April 15, 2047 in aggregate principal amount of $725 million Source text: (bit.ly/2lUf1Hr) Further company coverage:
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: