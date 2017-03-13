BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group to sell its 3.375 pct notes due April 15, 2027

March 13 Unitedhealth Group Inc

* Unitedhealth Group Inc - agreed to sell its 3.375 pct notes due April 15, 2027 in aggregate principal amount of $625 million

* Unitedhealth Group Inc - agreed to sell its 4.250 pct notes due April 15, 2047 in aggregate principal amount of $725 million Source text: (bit.ly/2lUf1Hr) Further company coverage: