BRIEF-Uniti Group says preliminary Q1 revenue of $210 mln to $212 mln

April 17 Uniti Group Inc:

* Says preliminary q1 revenue between $210 million to $212 million - sec filing

* Sees preliminary q1 affo between $0.63 to $0.66 per common share Source text - bit.ly/2nWiruo Further company coverage:
