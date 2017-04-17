版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Uniti Group says proposed offering and sale of company's common stock for about $450 mln

April 17 Uniti Group Inc:

* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock

* Uniti Group Inc says proposed offering and sale of company's common stock in amount of approximately $450.0 million

* Uniti Group - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund portion of cash consideration payable for acquisitions of Southern Light, Hunt Telecommunications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐