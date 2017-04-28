版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 23:54 BJT

BRIEF-UNITY BANCORP DECLARES 20 PCT INCREASE IN CASH DIVIDEND

April 28 Unity Bancorp Inc

* UNITY BANCORP DECLARES 20 PCT INCREASE IN CASH DIVIDEND

* SETS CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [cHST.N ]
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐