BRIEF-UNITY BANCORP DECLARES 20 PCT INCREASE IN CASH DIVIDEND

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Unity Bancorp Inc
* UNITY BANCORP DECLARES 20 PCT INCREASE IN CASH DIVIDEND
* SETS CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [cHST.N ]
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director