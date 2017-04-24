BRIEF-Unity Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.30

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Unity Bancorp Inc
* Unity Bancorp reports 16.8% increase in net income, excluding nonrecurring gain
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.30
* Unity Bancorp Inc - net interest income, increased $1.4 million to $10.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Says provision for loan losses was $250 thousand for quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $50 thousand,
* Unity Bancorp Inc - book value per common share was $10.38 as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: