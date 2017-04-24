版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-Unity Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.30

April 24 Unity Bancorp Inc

* Unity Bancorp reports 16.8% increase in net income, excluding nonrecurring gain

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.30

* Unity Bancorp Inc - net interest income, increased $1.4 million to $10.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Says provision for loan losses was $250 thousand for quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $50 thousand,

* Unity Bancorp Inc - book value per common share was $10.38 as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐