版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Corp CFO returns from temporary medical leave of absence

March 14 Universal Corp

* Says senior vice president and chief financial officer david moore recently returned from a temporary medical leave of absence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
