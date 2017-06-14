BRIEF-Universal Display Corporation announces an extended OLED evaluation agreement

June 14 Universal Display Corp:

* Universal Display Corporation announces an extended OLED evaluation agreement

* Says ‍financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed​

* Universal Display Corp says co, Japan Display Inc entered into an extended and updated evaluation agreement

* Universal Display- co to supply its proprietary universalpholed phosphorescent OLED materials and tech to Japan Display Inc for use in OLED displays